International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) AL AIN, 10th July, 2023 (WAM) – The 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) wrapped up its activities in Al Ain city today.

Organised by the UAE Ministry of education in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), 320 students from 80 countries and 300 members of the jury participated in the IBO, along with a number of international biology experts.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the Chairperson of 34th International Biology Olympiad and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, attended the final ceremony.