Open Menu

International Biology Olympiad Concludes In Al Ain

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) AL AIN, 10th July, 2023 (WAM) – The 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) wrapped up its activities in Al Ain city today.

Organised by the UAE Ministry of education in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), 320 students from 80 countries and 300 members of the jury participated in the IBO, along with a number of international biology experts.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the Chairperson of 34th International Biology Olympiad and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, attended the final ceremony.

Related Topics

Education UAE United Arab Emirates July From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

1 hour ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

2 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

2 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

2 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

2 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

2 hours ago
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

2 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

2 hours ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

2 hours ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

2 hours ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East