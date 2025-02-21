International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) The International Charity Organisation has begun distributing 5,000 food parcels across the UAE as part of its 2025 Ramadan campaign to support low-income families.

Dr. Khaled Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the Organisation, said the initiative reflects its commitment to social responsibility and solidarity.

Teams are working around the clock to ensure aid reaches those in need with maximum efficiency.

The initiative is part of the organisation’s broader Ramadan projects, carried out locally and internationally, including meal distribution, support for Muslim villages, zakat, orphan sponsorship, mosque and well construction, and the establishment of Quran memorisation and health centres.