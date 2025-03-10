International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UAE

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) The International Charity Organisation is distributing 7,500 iftar meals daily across the UAE throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, aiming to support underprivileged families and ease the burden on low-income workers.

The organisation said the meals are being distributed at Ramadan tents, labour accommodations, and homes, with generous support from donors in the UAE.

Distribution efforts are carried out by the organisation's teams alongside volunteers from across the country.