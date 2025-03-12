International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliver Ramadan food aid to Gaza Strip

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025)

GAZA, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the International Charity Organisation and the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, have provided special Ramadan food parcels as part of the ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.''

This initiative is part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s residents and provide essential supplies during the holy month of Ramadan, reflecting the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and extending a helping hand to those in need amid the difficult circumstances they face.

Through humanitarian operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to operate an air bridge to deliver food and medical aid, in addition to humanitarian aid ships, reaffirming its deep-rooted humanitarian approach and its leading role in strengthening international relief efforts and responding swiftly to humanitarian crises.

