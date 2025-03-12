Open Menu

International Charity Organisation, Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation Deliver Ramadan Food Aid To Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:45 PM

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliver Ramadan food aid to Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025)
GAZA, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the International Charity Organisation and the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, have provided special Ramadan food parcels as part of the ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.''

This initiative is part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s residents and provide essential supplies during the holy month of Ramadan, reflecting the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and extending a helping hand to those in need amid the difficult circumstances they face.

Through humanitarian operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to operate an air bridge to deliver food and medical aid, in addition to humanitarian aid ships, reaffirming its deep-rooted humanitarian approach and its leading role in strengthening international relief efforts and responding swiftly to humanitarian crises.

Related Topics

Gaza UAE Rashid March Ramadan

Recent Stories

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

12 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

21 minutes ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

36 minutes ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

40 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

57 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

1 hour ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East