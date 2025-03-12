- Home
- Middle East
- International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliver Ramadan food aid ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation Deliver Ramadan Food Aid To Gaza Strip
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025)
GAZA, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the International Charity Organisation and the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, have provided special Ramadan food parcels as part of the ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.''
This initiative is part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s residents and provide essential supplies during the holy month of Ramadan, reflecting the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and extending a helping hand to those in need amid the difficult circumstances they face.
Through humanitarian operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to operate an air bridge to deliver food and medical aid, in addition to humanitarian aid ships, reaffirming its deep-rooted humanitarian approach and its leading role in strengthening international relief efforts and responding swiftly to humanitarian crises.
Recent Stories
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliver Ramadan food aid ..6 minutes ago
-
MGX backs Binance in landmark investment21 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership35 minutes ago
-
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artistic landmarks36 minutes ago
-
Emirates, Parsys design pioneering new telemedicine station for inflight customers1 hour ago
-
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives1 hour ago
-
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: CBUAE1 hour ago
-
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance healthcare services for ..2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Month 20252 hours ago
-
'Mother of the Nation' exhibition opens in New York on sidelines of CSW meeting2 hours ago
-
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers2 hours ago
-
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth3 hours ago