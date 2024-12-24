Open Menu

International Charity Organisation Implements 75 Projects In Kyrgyzstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the International Charity Organisation, led by Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, concluded a seven-day working visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, 75 charitable projects were implemented to support vulnerable communities, particularly during the harsh winter months.

The tour included visits to five remote cities covered in heavy snow. The delegation assessed the needs of families and orphans and monitored the progress of charitable projects, which included distributing food parcels, repairing homes, providing winter clothing, and supplying coal and heaters to alleviate severe winter conditions.

Dr. Al Khaja highlighted that these projects are part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable individuals in cold countries and to provide urgent and sustainable support to low-income families.

The initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to offering immediate and long-term assistance to impoverished communities worldwide.

Related Topics

Snow Visit Progress Kyrgyzstan From

Recent Stories

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

23 minutes ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

23 minutes ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

23 minutes ago
 PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

30 minutes ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

38 minutes ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

38 minutes ago
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

40 minutes ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

53 minutes ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

2 hours ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East