International Charity Organisation Implements 75 Projects In Kyrgyzstan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the International Charity Organisation, led by Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, concluded a seven-day working visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.
During the visit, 75 charitable projects were implemented to support vulnerable communities, particularly during the harsh winter months.
The tour included visits to five remote cities covered in heavy snow. The delegation assessed the needs of families and orphans and monitored the progress of charitable projects, which included distributing food parcels, repairing homes, providing winter clothing, and supplying coal and heaters to alleviate severe winter conditions.
Dr. Al Khaja highlighted that these projects are part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable individuals in cold countries and to provide urgent and sustainable support to low-income families.
The initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to offering immediate and long-term assistance to impoverished communities worldwide.
Recent Stories
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Drug23 minutes ago
-
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control systems23 minutes ago
-
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant23 minutes ago
-
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 9 months38 minutes ago
-
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines38 minutes ago
-
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 202553 minutes ago
-
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability concludes1 hour ago
-
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan1 hour ago
-
Nine countries to become BRICS partners in 20251 hour ago
-
Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations2 hours ago
-
EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects2 hours ago
-
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races2 hours ago