International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the International Charity Organisation, led by Dr. Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, concluded a seven-day working visit to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

During the visit, 75 charitable projects were implemented to support vulnerable communities, particularly during the harsh winter months.

The tour included visits to five remote cities covered in heavy snow. The delegation assessed the needs of families and orphans and monitored the progress of charitable projects, which included distributing food parcels, repairing homes, providing winter clothing, and supplying coal and heaters to alleviate severe winter conditions.

Dr. Al Khaja highlighted that these projects are part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable individuals in cold countries and to provide urgent and sustainable support to low-income families.

The initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment to offering immediate and long-term assistance to impoverished communities worldwide.

