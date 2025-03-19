International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in Mauritania

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 01:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The International Charity Organisation has laid the foundation for the construction of a fully integrated residential city in Mauritania to mark Zayed Humanitarian Day.
The project, valued at AED8 million, aims to provide housing and essential services to underprivileged families, including the poor and orphans.
The city will feature 100 fully equipped homes tailored to meet the needs of beneficiary families, along with a mosque accommodating 100 worshippers, a school offering a comprehensive educational environment, a health centre equipped with advanced medical facilities, an artesian well to ensure sustainable access to clean water, charitable endowment shops, and a modern water distribution network to enhance efficiency.
Dr. Khaled Al-Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation, emphasised that the initiative reflects the Organisation’s commitment to sustainable development and improving the quality of life in targeted communities.
He noted that Mauritania was selected for the project based on thorough field studies that identified an urgent need for such developmental efforts.
“This project aligns with the Organisation’s vision and humanitarian mission, embodying the values of generosity and solidarity established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a continuation of the UAE’s wise leadership in supporting humanitarian and charitable work globally,” Al-Khaja stated.
He also highlighted that the Organisation commemorated Zayed Humanitarian Day by launching a series of charitable initiatives within the UAE, including well donations and water provisions for hospital patients, as well as the distribution of food parcels and Iftar meals to orphaned and needy families.
Al-Khaja expressed his deep gratitude to the benefactors whose trust and generosity enable the International Charity Organisation to extend support to those in need worldwide.
