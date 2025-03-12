- Home
International Charity Organisation Provides Food Packages To 400 Muslim Villages During Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The International Charity Organisation has provided essential food packages to 400 Muslim villages since the beginning of its Ramadan 2025 campaign, aimed at alleviating hardship during the holy month.
The initiative covers many countries, including Mauritania, Somalia, Senegal, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Kenya, delivering vital food supplies to underprivileged families for their iftar meals.
Dr. Khaled Al-Khaja, Secretary-General of the Organisation, emphasised that this effort is part of a larger plan to reach 2,000 Muslim villages throughout Ramadan. It is being carried out through the organisation's offices worldwide, based on field visits to identify the most vulnerable communities facing severe challenges during Ramadan.
Dr. Al-Khaja expressed gratitude to donors, partner organisations, and media outlets for their crucial support.
He affirmed that the organisation has placed providing food as a priority in its Ramadan campaign 'From What You love,' not only in African countries but also in nations that have suffered from wars.
The organisation has also extended significant aid to Gaza through "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" and continues to support vulnerable families and orphans within the UAE.
