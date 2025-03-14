International Charity Organisation Supports 60,000 Orphans During Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 03:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The International Charity Organisation has launched a series of initiatives to support 60,000 orphans in the UAE and abroad during Ramadan, aiming to enhance their well-being and stability.
Key projects include distributing Zakat funds, providing Eid clothing for orphans and their mothers, offering food parcels, monthly financial aid, Eid gifts, and medical assistance.
Dr. Khaled Al-Khaja, Secretary-General of the Organisation, said these initiatives reflect the organisation’s commitment to supporting orphans and easing their financial burdens in line with its mission to empower vulnerable communities.
He emphasised that the efforts are made possible through strong collaboration with charitable institutions and donors.
