Open Menu

International Charity Organisation Supports 60,000 Orphans During Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 03:15 PM

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The International Charity Organisation has launched a series of initiatives to support 60,000 orphans in the UAE and abroad during Ramadan, aiming to enhance their well-being and stability.

Key projects include distributing Zakat funds, providing Eid clothing for orphans and their mothers, offering food parcels, monthly financial aid, Eid gifts, and medical assistance.

Dr. Khaled Al-Khaja, Secretary-General of the Organisation, said these initiatives reflect the organisation’s commitment to supporting orphans and easing their financial burdens in line with its mission to empower vulnerable communities.

He emphasised that the efforts are made possible through strong collaboration with charitable institutions and donors.

Related Topics

UAE Ramadan

Recent Stories

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

8 seconds ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

15 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

1 hour ago
 Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

2 hours ago
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

3 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

3 hours ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East