International Charity Organisation to implement 50 projects in Egypt during Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has announced the implementation of over 50 projects in the Arab Republic of Egypt to assist underprivileged families, orphans, and the elderly during the holy month of Ramadan.

A delegation from the organisation, led by Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, carried out more than 50 projects and helped humanitarian cases during their visit to Egypt.

Dr. Al Khaja said that this visit is the first in a series of visits planned for 2025, which will include several African and Asian countries in preparation for the Ramadan campaign. The aim is to support underprivileged families, orphans, and the elderly through key projects.

This includes agricultural well drilling, mosque maintenance, home construction and furnishing, and providing medical treatment for patients, particularly those suffering from cancer and kidney failure.

Additionally, the organisation works on projects to employ unemployed youth, support small production projects, and cover marriage costs for orphaned girls.

He emphasised that the organisation continues its charitable work with the support of philanthropists, whose contributions help orphans, suffering patients, struggling families, and youth seeking stability and opportunities for a livelihood.