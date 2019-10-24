International charity thanks Mohamed bin Zayed for his polio eradication efforts

N recognition for his commitment to fighting polio, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was thanked in a tweet on Wednesday by the global health charity, Rotary International

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) In recognition for his commitment to fighting polio, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was thanked in a tweet on Wednesday by the global health charity, Rotary International.

Tagging the accounts of His Highness, UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE-PAP), and the Gates Foundation, Rotary International tweeted, "Thank you for your continued support in the fight to end polio."

The tweet coincides with the marking of World Polio Day on Thursday October 24th and comes after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed renewed his commitment to fighting the disease. His Highness tweeted, "On #WorldPolioDay, we renew our commitment to eradicating polio. Together with our partners and in collaboration with local communities, we can #endpolio and ensure a healthy future for the next generation.

World Polio Day was established by Rotary International to commemorate the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis (polio). Every year, Rotary International, World Health Organisation and other partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative utilise World Polio Day to celebrate the individuals and organisations that have brought the world ever closer to polio eradication and to highlight the remaining challenges.

Rotary International is an international service organisation that brings together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, and advance goodwill and peace around the world.