International Children’s Choir fascinates visitors 'National Festival for Tolerance'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has hailed the dazzling performance of the International Children’s Choir, on stage of Umm Al Emarat Park. The "Tolerance and Human Fraternity" show came within the activities of the National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraternity, which is being organised by the Ministry of Tolerance in the capital.

The Choir comprised 300 students of 50 different nationalities from 14 private and government schools. They formed a huge team playing and singing in the UAE for peace, love, tolerance and human fraternity, in a gesture that deserves praise and support for its lofty message and fantastic performance.

Sheikh Nahyan said, "This wonderful music show was not just an artistic work, but also carried noble human feelings by children who stood as ambassadors of peace and tolerance to everyone."

He continued, "They are from more than 50 countries, speak different languages and belong to different religions and different cultures, but they have gathered on the land of the UAE under the shade of tolerance and human fraternity, which undoubtedly inspired them, and their trainers as well."

The children’s message reached the Arab and foreign audiences alike, who significantly interacted with them from the beginning until end of the show, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan paid special tribute to the school students who participated in the performance, as well as to members of the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra led by the musician Reyad Qudsi that accompanying the choir, wishing everyone more success.

He further praised the efforts of Dr. Sarah Sorel, the director of the choir.

The choir performed six different world songs during the show. All of which promote the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all human beings, including "One Candle, One Flame" for Linda Sobo, "Everyone Makes a Difference" for Eric Rockwell, "Adiemus" for Karl Jenkinz, "Hands Touched" and "We Are All One" by Kyle Pedro’s, and "When You Believe" for Stephen Schwartz.

For her part, Dr. Sarah Sorel, expressed her delight in that truly exciting experience, commending the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan to the show and the great support and care of the Ministry of Tolerance as well.

Speaking to the audience, Sorel said, "I always find hope and solace in music, despite my medical career as a doctor. And as a vocal trainer as well, I worked hard with the choir during my stay in Abu Dhabi aspiring to form a big choir from all over the world, gathering only to sing for peace, love, tolerance and constructive coexistence among all. It was the dream that has become real tonight thanks to the support of the Ministry of Tolerance."

She continued, "The Tolerance and Human Fraternity choir is a community group that reflects the rich diversity of the UAE. It comprises many students of different nationalities, races, and age groups singing in unison embodying peace, community cohesion, acceptance and understanding. And this is the true reflection of the values set by the founding father late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."