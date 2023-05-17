UrduPoint.com

International Climate Initiative For Law Enforcement Agencies Virtually Holds 2nd Session Of Global Working Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 11:30 PM

International Climate Initiative for Law Enforcement Agencies virtually holds 2nd session of Global Working Group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) The Global Working Group of the International Climate Initiative of Law Enforcement Agencies, launched by the UAE Ministry of Interior in partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, held its second session to continue the discussions as part of the initiative's work groups.

The second session of the Global Working Group aimed to enhance law enforcement's focus on climate challenges. It covered topics such as the significance of the GIEC VI report for law enforcement agencies, as well as global indicators presented through an interactive digital map. Additionally, there was an open discussion addressing various law enforcement responsibilities concerning climate change.

The team of experts and working groups diligently continue their work to achieve the goals of this international initiative.

Their efforts align with global trends, striving for a safer, healthier, and more secure world. Moreover, they aim to bolster law enforcement forces in effectively tackling the challenges posed by climate change.

The second session brought together experts and representatives of many organisations and bodies, including Interpol, Europol, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the US Department of Internal Security, the UN Development Programme and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, in addition to many other international concerned authorities from the public and private sectors and Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting stressed the importance of achieving harmony among members of the Global Working Group and the need to give law enforcement agencies appropriate tools to respond to climate change.

