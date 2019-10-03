International Conference on Learning Difficulties to take place on October 16

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, SCLD, has announced that its 2nd International Conference on Learning Difficulties, under the slogan '"For a Better Life", will take place on 16th and 17th October, in a strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah.

The Conference, to take place at the University of Sharjah, is an international outreach priority of the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties - a pioneering organisation that works to be the leading centre in advocacy, inclusion and empowerment of persons with learning difficulties in the UAE and the Arab world.

The event will see the attendance of a group of leading scientific in the field of learning difficulties, led by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; US Senator Tom Harkin guest of honour of the conference and as a keynote speaker; Dr. George Hagerty, President of the Becken school for Learning difficulties in Florida, USA; as well as a large number of specialists and experts in the field of learning disabilities.