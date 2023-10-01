International cooperation is pivotal in establishing global work agenda for shaping the future: WGS Ambassadors Retreat

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit (WGS) Organisation, said that the WGS is a key catalyst for international efforts aimed at shaping the future, highlighting the significance of partnerships and harnessing global dialogue.

It also highlights the UAE's leadership vision to enhance positive international cooperation, he said in a statement during the Ambassadors Retreat, organised by the World Governments Summit Organisation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convene diplomatic missions. The Retreat gathered over 200 high-level officials, including ministers, government officials, ambassadors, and chief representatives of diplomatic missions in the UAE.

Al Olama stated that the World Governments Summit serves as a platform that brings together government officials, international organisations, business leaders, community institutions, experts, academics, and innovators to participate in a global movement aimed at defining trends, anticipating changes, and proactively addressing challenges by designing successful innovative solutions.

He further added that what advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions provide is a gateway to unlimited future opportunities, requiring collaborative efforts to harness, build upon, and chart their paths.

Al Olama emphasised that the Summit, through its continuous efforts, strives to provide a conducive environment for positive international collaboration models and international partnerships aimed at pushing forward the progress of human development.

Representing the variety of fields pertaining to the changing dynamic of the future, the distinguished dignitaries included Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, and Vice Chair of the WGS Organisation; Khalid Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his part, Khaled Abdullah Belhoul emphasised the ministry's commitment to strengthening efforts to enhance the role of the UAE on the international stage. He expressed support for the country's mission, which focuses on expanding areas of global cooperation and partnerships aimed at empowering governments and communities to keep pace with global developments into the future.

Belhoul stated that the World Governments Summit serves as an ideal platform for fostering partnerships and promoting international collaboration in envisioning the future, anticipating its changes, and designing innovative solutions to its challenges. He highlighted that the Ambassadors Retreat represents an important annual gathering dedicated to advancing international cooperation in areas closely related to the future, through open dialogue and brainstorming that brings together diplomats from around the world to explore future directions for governmental work.

The Ambassadors Retreat featured a session, titled "Reimagining Collaboration in the Wake of Change", which highlighted the importance of partnerships between governments, international organisations and the private sector. The session was addressed by Sufyan El-Issa, Global Head of Business Development and Client Coverage, International Financial Corporation (IFC); Anthony Nakache, Managing Director for Google MENA; and Mohamed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit. The session was moderated by Mona Abu Hanna, Chief People Officer and Consulting Partner, EMEA.

During the session, the participants discussed the necessary changes required to enhance mechanisms of international cooperation and the role of the Summit in providing an international platform that fosters and motivates purposeful international collaboration for shaping the future. They emphasised the pivotal role of diplomacy in crafting and enhancing frameworks for international cooperation and leveraging them in initiatives aimed at achieving global prosperity and establishing sustainable communities. They delved into the global economic landscape and its interconnected relationships with future requirements.

El-Issa provided an insider view of the economy intertwined with global collaboration. He said, "In today's global landscape, collaboration is paramount. IFC recognises the crucial role of partnerships with the private sector, governments, donors and international financial institutions. Our partnership with the World Governments Summit underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing global challenges and shaping a more sustainable future."

Mohamed Al Sharhan highlighted the platform's role as a generator of change which has dedicated itself to defining critical developments of the future, and it is only through collaboration that we achieve a better future.

The retreat witnessed the hosting of an interactive workshop with the heads of diplomatic missions in the UAE to discuss the features of the next edition of the World Governments Summit, and explore the summit’s themes and design the global agenda for government priorities and emerging future trends.

The World Governments Summit also launched the Global Ministers Survey in a new initiative, which aims to identify the views of ministers from various countries of the world on their key priorities. The survey will enable the collection of data to prepare a comprehensive report that provides key insights, recommendations and innovative ideas that support governments' efforts in decision-making processes related to the future.