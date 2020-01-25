UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Court Of Justice's Ruling On Rohingya Binding On Myanmar: UN

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

International Court of Justice's ruling on Rohingya binding on Myanmar: UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ICJ's ruling ordering Myanmar to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, and "will promptly transmit the notice of the provisional measures" it ordered to the U.N. Security Council, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ICJ's ruling ordering Myanmar to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, and "will promptly transmit the notice of the provisional measures" it ordered to the U.N. Security Council, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The United Nations' International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, a ruling met by members of the Muslim minority with gratitude and relief but also some skepticism that the country’s rulers will fully comply.

The ruling came despite appeals last month by Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the judges to drop the case amid her denials of genocide by the armed forces.

Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, president of the court, said in his order that the Rohingya in Myanmar "remain extremely vulnerable."

In a unanimous decision, the 17-judge panel added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.

Related Topics

United Nations Minority San Myanmar Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

3 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

5 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

5 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

5 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

5 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.