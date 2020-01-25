United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ICJ's ruling ordering Myanmar to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, and "will promptly transmit the notice of the provisional measures" it ordered to the U.N. Security Council, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the ICJ's ruling ordering Myanmar to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, and "will promptly transmit the notice of the provisional measures" it ordered to the U.N. Security Council, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The United Nations' International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people, a ruling met by members of the Muslim minority with gratitude and relief but also some skepticism that the country’s rulers will fully comply.

The ruling came despite appeals last month by Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the judges to drop the case amid her denials of genocide by the armed forces.

Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, president of the court, said in his order that the Rohingya in Myanmar "remain extremely vulnerable."

In a unanimous decision, the 17-judge panel added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.