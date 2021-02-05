International Day for Human Fraternity revives hope for tolerant world: Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th February 2021 (WAM) - Observing 4th February as the UN-proclaimed International Day of Human Fraternity is a new testimony to the UAE's pioneering role in promoting values of tolerance, fraternity, peace and goodness, said Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council.

"The UAE provides an exemplary approach whereby the nation will continue to launch unique initiatives on the regional and international levels. The Document of Human Fraternity testifies to these efforts," he added.

The International Day of Human Fraternity, Shaikh bin Bayyah continued, revives hope to see the world one day renouncing prejudice and feelings of hatred that divide them, and embrace tolerance and fraternity that unite them.