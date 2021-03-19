UrduPoint.com
International Day Of Happiness: UAE A Source Of Safety, Stability, Positivity

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

International Day of Happiness: UAE a source of safety, stability, positivity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2021) Tomorrow, the UAE will celebrate the International Day of Happiness, continuing its success in promoting feelings of reassurance and happiness among the citizens and residents, despite the state of anxiety that has afflicted the world for more than a year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The UAE attaches great importance to achieving happiness for all its residents in all circumstances, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which witnessed the adoption of a wide range of measures and proactive measures aimed at immunisation and safety of the health of the community, maintaining the continuity and quality of all services provided to them, as well as securing the utmost levels of social and economic stability for them and their families, which contributed to the state of tranquillity and safety that characterised Emirati society throughout this period.

The government’s care for the happiness of the community during this crisis was not confined to the economic, health and service aspects, but extended to include psychosocial support through campaigns and programmes.

At the international level, the UAE medical and humanitarian aid that flows to all parts of the world continues to be the most prominent safety valve for the most vulnerable and impoverished groups.

The International Day of Happiness comes this year as the UAE is still entrenching its position in the global indicators in this regard, as it maintained its first place among the Arab countries for the sixth consecutive year, according to World Happiness Report 2020.

The UAE maintained its advanced position globally and surpassed many developed countries and economies in the global report issued annually by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN).

Abu Dhabi is the world's safest city for the fifth consecutive year in Numbeo's Quality of Life index. Topping 431 cities is a testament to the security and stability Abu Dhabi enjoys.

The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 66/281 of 12th July, 2012, announced 20th March as the International Day of Happiness, recognising the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives. In 2013, the International Day of Happiness was celebrated for the first time, to create a happier world.

HappinessDay.org launched the official 2021 International Day of Happiness campaign theme "Happiness For All, Forever", as part of the great global endeavour to Build Back Happier.

The theme is a call to all people, nations, and society to Build Back Happier by advancing a new economic and human development system, which successfully ensures happiness, wellbeing, health, safety, prosperity, freedom, and flourishing of all life on earth, without any further risks of pandemics, crises, or threats to humanity, ever again.

