International Day Of Human Fraternity Aims To Promote Peaceful Coexistence, Peace, Tolerance: Khawla Al Suwaidi

Wed 03rd February 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder of the Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, stated that the International Day of Human Fraternity, which was proclaimed by the United Nations (UN) upon an initiative from the UAE and several Arab countries, is a historic event that aims to promote peaceful coexistence, peace and tolerance while urging all people to denounce extremism and hate.

The UAE celebrates this day under the framework of its strong belief that coexistence is the only way to reinforce global peace.

Coinciding with the International Day of Human Fraternity, the foundation posted, on its social media accounts, an artwork, entitled, "Peace cannot be achieved through force but through understanding."

In her exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sheikha Khawla said that the values of human fraternity are the core foundations of the UAE and an integral part of the Emirati community’s culture, confirmed by the country’s constitution and legislation, which the Founding Fathers were keen to promote and the country’s leadership has sought to strengthen.

Sheikha Khawla highlighted the foundation’s keenness to launch initiatives aimed at promoting the values of the human fraternity and tolerance among the community and strengthen the country’s prominent stature both regionally and internationally, as a model of peaceful coexistence, openness, cultural dialogue and non-discrimination.

The UAE has always led in serving human values as an icon of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, she added, noting that it is sending a universal message based on reinforcing human fraternity, security and peace.

The UAE has also set an example of cultural pluralism, as more than 200 nationalities are living in harmony in the country, she said in conclusion.

