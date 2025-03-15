- Home
International Debt Management Conference To Discuss Ways To Manage Public Debt Without Stalling Development
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) GENEVA, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – Governments are grappling with soaring debt costs that are squeezing public finances and stalling development.
As the world heads toward the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), UN Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) biennial debt conference will set the stage for urgent solutions.
The 14th International Debt Management Conference, set for 17 to 19 March in Geneva, will be a platform to discuss and share experiences on critical developments and challenges facing developing countries, when it comes to managing public debt in the current global economic context.
It will gather governments, senior debt managers, academia, businesses, civil society and international organisations, to tackle one of the biggest economic challenges of our time: how to manage public debt without stalling development.
Following the event, UN Trade and Development’s Debt Management and Financial Analysis System (DMFAS) advisory group will meet to review capacity-building efforts and set strategic priorities for debt management worldwide.
DMFAS has been a key player in this space for over 45 years, helping more than 75 governments develop sound debt management systems to improve transparency, governance, and economic stability.
The conference will highlight strategies to prevent debt distress while ensuring sustainable development.
While public debt is a critical tool for development, rising debt-service costs are straining government budgets, leaving little room for essential investments.
Today, many developing countries are sinking into a debt-driven development crisis, with their external debt hitting a record $11.4 trillion in 2023 – 99% of their export earnings.
The conference will analyze the key drivers behind today’s debt crisis and explore ways to strengthen resilience and risk management.
It will also help shape the global agenda on financing for development – of which debt is a critical element – ahead of the UN-led FfD4 conference in mid-2025.
