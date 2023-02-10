International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from defence, military industries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) The International Defence Conference 2023 will be held on 19th February at the ADNOC business Centre in Abu Dhabi with the participation of a large number of leaders, decision-makers, ministers, senior officials and speakers representing defence industries from all over the world.

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event will shed light on the rapid development of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, and the importance of leveraging these technologies to find solutions to the challenges facing the humankind.

The conference under the theme “Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an age of Disruption”, brings together thought leaders, policymakers, influencers, researchers and futurists to debate and share ideas related to technological advancement and disruptive technologies.

The event will include keynote speeches by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

The event will include four panel discussions. The first panel, titled “Promise and Peril – the social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies such as AI, neuro, and biotechnology and extended reality". Panellists will include: Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; François-Régis BOULVERT International Scientific Cooperation Director of Naval Group; Wesley Kremer President Raytheon Missiles and Defense; and General John W. Nicholson Jr., Chief Executive at Lockheed Martin middle East.

The second panel is titled “Keeping Pace: investigate and shed light on how the increasing incorporation of advanced technologies in the workplace is changing approaches to talent development and human capital management".

Panellists will include Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of education of the UAE; Robert Kachatryan, Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia; Lieutenant General (Retired) Sir Tom Beckett, Executive Director of IISS–Middle East; Hassan Al Hosani, CEO- Bayanat (G42).

The third panel is titled “Tech at the Forefront: examine the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of warfare." Panellists will include: Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX, in addition to members of the Committee and its subcommittees in the UAE, AUSEC for Support and Defence Industries, Ministry of Defence; Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Dong Joon Yoo, Deputy Minister of Military Force and Resource Management Republic of Korea; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, the US Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces; Major General (Retd) Professor Adam Findlay, Professor of Practice, Defence and Regional Security, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University

The fourth panel is titled “The next Frontiers: explore at the human instinct to explore beyond the current dimensions of the terrestrial and physical world and expand the human footprint." Panellists will include Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology; Stephen duMont President, General Motors, USA; Nikos Papatsas, Senior Partner EFA Group.

The previous edition of IDC, which was held in 2021, brought together 24 international experts, over 400 on-ground participants, and 2,400 participants joining virtually from 80 countries.