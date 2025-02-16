International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence preparedness,

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – The International Defence Conference 2025 commenced today at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. Held alongside IDEX and NAVDEX, the conference brings together defence and security leaders, experts, and companies from around the world to discuss key challenges and opportunities in this strategic sector.

Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, inaugurated the conference, which is being held under the theme “Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration, and Resilience." Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, the event gathers senior leaders, officials, defence and security representatives, academia, and industry stakeholders from the region and beyond.

The conference featured three key sessions, focusing on global disruptions and defence preparedness, mitigating threats to critical supply chains, and the role of misinformation and influence operations in modern conflicts.

Additionally, a dedicated session will explore the evolving space domain and its emerging threats and opportunities.

The event welcomed prominent international leaders, ministers, and defence officials from various countries.

The International Defence Conference continues to attract high-profile global participation, bringing together distinguished figures from the defence, economic, and technology sectors, as well as senior military commanders from around the world.

The conference will conclude with a dedicated session to present strategic recommendations shaping the framework for future defence programmes.

