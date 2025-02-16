International Defence Conference 2025 explores global disruptions, defence preparedness

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – The first session of the International Defence Conference 2025 examined the unprecedented challenges posed by global disruptions, including geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, cyberattacks, and pandemics.

Titled Global Disruptions and Defence Preparedness: Mitigating Threats to Critical Supply Chains, the session focused on strengthening the resilience of supply chains vital to national defence and security through government and industry collaboration. The discussion also highlighted the role of technological innovations from start-ups in enhancing supply chain robustness.

The session underscored the importance of the conference in fostering international cooperation and developing defence solutions tailored to global challenges. It reiterated the pressing nature of disruptions caused by geopolitical instability, natural disasters, cyber threats, and global health crises.

General (Ret.) Hulusi Akar, Member of Parliament, Chair of the National Defence Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and former Turkish Minister of National Defence, highlighted that global supply chains are increasingly vulnerable, stressing the crucial role of international cooperation in safeguarding them. He noted that artificial intelligence, blockchain, and automation could significantly enhance supply chain protection. “Speed, innovation, and agility are essential. We must leverage the adaptability and ingenuity of private-sector companies,” he stated.

Farooq Al Zeer, Chairman, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, emphasised the importance of rapid response in overcoming challenges. Citing the swift distribution of vaccines in the UAE during COVID-19, he noted that Abu Dhabi Ports' advanced digital and security platforms ensure preparedness for any crisis, enabling continued service delivery even amid global disruptions.

Professor ManMohan S. Sodhi, Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management, Bayes business school, shed light on two emerging threats to global supply chains: interception and infiltration.

He warned that modern geopolitical tactics are evolving, citing cases such as Somali pirates targeting shipments, which could jeopardise entire supply networks. He cautioned that if a single nation gains control over key trade routes, it could lead to conflict. Additionally, he raised concerns about tech giants like Google entering the defence and supply chain sectors, potentially destabilising global security.

Tim Cahill, President, Missiles, Fire & Control, Lockheed Martin, noted that global supply chain disruptions are gradually stabilising, although challenges persist—particularly in sourcing critical materials such as titanium. He acknowledged that while the United States recognises the need to restructure supply chains, bureaucratic hurdles slow progress. He emphasised that "The key solution lies in international collaboration to build resilient global supply chains through strategic partnerships."

Held under the theme “Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience” the conference is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council. It brings together a diverse array of high-ranking government officials, defence policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and representatives from multinational corporations.

Serving as a premier platform for cross-border collaboration and long-term partnerships, the conference reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing international cooperation and innovation in the defence sector.

With a distinguished track record of success, the International Defence Conference has solidified its reputation as one of the world’s leading forums for defence and security dialogue. Previous editions have played a pivotal role in fostering global cooperation, showcasing cutting-edge innovations, and shaping the future of defence strategies. The conference’s legacy of impactful discussions and high-level participation underscores the UAE’s steadfast commitment to driving progress and fostering meaningful partnerships in the global defence community.