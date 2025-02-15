Open Menu

International Defence Conference 2025 Kicks Off Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Conference 2025 will commence tomorrow at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Held alongside the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), the conference will bring together global defence and security leaders, experts, and companies to discuss key challenges and opportunities in the sector, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to fostering dialogue, cooperation, and innovation in the evolving global defence landscape.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, this year’s conference is themed Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience and is expected to attract more than 1,800 experts and specialists.

The conference will feature three key sessions covering: "Global Disruptions and Defence Preparedness: Mitigating Threats to Critical Supply Chains," "Disinformation and Influence Operations: The Weaponisation of Information in Modern Conflict," and "The Sky is No Longer the Limit: Emerging Threats and Opportunities in Space." A total of 12 distinguished speakers, including leaders, ministers, and senior defence officials from around the world, will contribute to the discussions.

With a strong track record of successful international engagement, the conference has established itself as one of the leading global forums for dialogue on defence and security.

Previous editions have played a pivotal role in strengthening international cooperation, showcasing the latest innovations, and shaping the future of defence strategies. The conference's legacy of high-level discussions and influential participation underscores the UAE’s steadfast commitment to driving progress and fostering meaningful partnerships within the global defence community.

This year, the conference will also offer virtual participation through global digital platforms, ensuring wider accessibility for an international audience. This hybrid model will allow industry leaders, policymakers, and media experts unable to attend in person to engage in crucial discussions from anywhere in the world.

The event is expected to contribute to enhancing global collaboration and fostering impactful discussions to address the rapidly evolving challenges in defence and security.

The International Defence Conference will host high-profile international participation, attracting prominent figures from the fields of defence, economy, and technology. The conference will conclude with a dedicated session presenting strategic recommendations that will shape the framework for future defence programmes.

