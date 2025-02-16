International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The International Defence Conference (IDC) 2025”, coinciding with the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, commenced today at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

IDC brings together key decision makers, experts, and leaders from around the world. The event aims to promote collaboration among nations, institutions, and defence companies by discussing key global issues and threats and presenting innovative solutions to overcome future challenges.

The conference features three key sessions including “Global Disruptions and Defence Preparedness: Mitigating Threats to Critical Supply Chains,” “Disinformation and Influence Operations: The Weaponisation of Information in Modern Conflicts,” and “Space: The New Arena for Defence and Security.

Featuring high-level international participation, IDC hosts prominent international figures in defence, economics, and technology, along with senior military leaders from various nations.

The event will conclude with a dedicated session presenting strategic recommendations to shape the framework for future defence programmes.

