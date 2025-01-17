International Defence Conference 2025 To Begin February 16
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The International Defence Conference (IDC) 2025, the accompanying conference to the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), is set to gather global defence and security leaders, experts and companies to address the sector's most pressing challenges and opportunities.
Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Defence, IDC 2025 will take place on 16th February 2025 at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, the day prior to the IDEX and NAVDEX 2025.
This prominent international forum underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering dialogue, collaboration and innovation in the evolving global defence landscape.
Under the theme of “Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration, and Resilience”, the conference will welcome a diverse group of participants, including senior government officials, defence policymakers, industry leaders, academics, innovators, and representatives of multinational corporations.
IDC 2025 serves as a key platform for fostering cross-border engagement and establishing long-term partnerships, highlighting the UAE’s dedication to advancing international collaboration and innovation in the defence sector.
IDC has a long-standing history of success, solidifying its reputation as one of the premier global forums for defence and security dialogue. Past editions of IDC have been instrumental in fostering international collaboration within defence communities, showcasing cutting-edge innovations and providing insights into the future of defence. Its legacy of impactful discussions and high-profile participation reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to driving progress and establishing meaningful partnerships in the global defence community.
The conference will also be accessible virtually through global digital platforms, ensuring wide participation from a global audience. The hybrid format will allow industry leaders, policymakers, defence experts and media who are unable to attend in person be a part of critical discussions from anywhere in the world.
By facilitating meaningful exchanges, IDC 2025 is expected to strengthen global cooperation and drive impactful discussions to address the rapidly evolving challenges in defence and security.
