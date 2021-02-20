UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Defence Conference Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

International Defence Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Conference 2021 kicked off this morning in Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, the International Defence Conference 2021 is being held as a hybrid event.

The conference brings together more than 24 experts and specialists in the defence sector, physically and virtually, with wide participation of 80 countries at the ADNOC business Centre.

The conference’s theme is ‘The Prosperity and Development of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology and the Protection in the Era of the 4IR’.

The International Defence Conference - accompanying IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, is taking place from 21st-25th February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre - highlights the pivotal role that Abu Dhabi plays in advancing the defence industries locally, regionally and globally.

Related Topics

Technology Business Abu Dhabi February Event From

Recent Stories

PTI loses two provincial assembly seats to PML-N, ..

8 minutes ago

Two individuals quarantined after violating bio-se ..

33 minutes ago

Readout from Gen. McKenzie's visit with Pakistan C ..

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 36 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

49 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.