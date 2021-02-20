International Defence Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Conference 2021 kicked off this morning in Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, the International Defence Conference 2021 is being held as a hybrid event.

The conference brings together more than 24 experts and specialists in the defence sector, physically and virtually, with wide participation of 80 countries at the ADNOC business Centre.

The conference’s theme is ‘The Prosperity and Development of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology and the Protection in the Era of the 4IR’.

The International Defence Conference - accompanying IDEX and NAVDEX 2021, is taking place from 21st-25th February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre - highlights the pivotal role that Abu Dhabi plays in advancing the defence industries locally, regionally and globally.