UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Delegation Attends Parliamentary Elections 2019 As Observers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

International delegation attends Parliamentary Elections 2019 as observers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) An international delegation is visiting the UAE to learn about the country’s experience in organising the 2019 Federal National Council (FNC) elections and implementing a state-of-the-art electronic voting system that has been in use since the first cycle of the elections.

The National Election Committee has organised the 2019 FNC Elections Visit Program that runs from October 4 to 6 and includes attendance of the main election day on October 5. As part of the programme, the Committee is hosting representatives of several international entities to observe the electoral process in the UAE.

The delegation comprises 24 members representing the Arab Parliament, the General Secretariat of the Arab League, the Election Commission of India, the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), Sharjah Children Parliament, and 13 countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.

Welcoming the delegates, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, Member of NEC and Chairman of the Election Management Committee, said: "The visit program seeks to highlight the UAE’s success in organising parliamentary elections, and promote the exchange of knowledge and experience in adopting the highest international standards in the electoral process.

The electronic voting system, considered one of the most effective methods of voting worldwide, is a key area of focus."

He noted that NEC decided to divide the electoral process into three stages to ensure the participation of the highest possible number of voters. To enable members of the electoral college to exercise their right to vote regardless of their current location, voting abroad took place at UAE embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions in various countries over two days. Early voting ran for three days, while October 5 was designated as the main election day nationwide.

Lootah also thanked the members of the delegation and the organisations and countries they represented for their presence during the 2019 FNC elections.

NEC briefed the delegates on the processes followed on election day at the main polling station, located at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), on all stages of the electoral process.

In its capacity as the General Secretariat of NEC, the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs is working closely with the Election Management Committee to ensure the accuracy, transparency and integrity of the fourth cycle of elections.

Related Topics

Election India Exchange Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Egypt Vote UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Sharjah Visit Bahrain Saudi Arabia October 2019 All From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Twenty20 international score ..

9 minutes ago

Burundi Expects More Refugees to Return Home Amid ..

9 minutes ago

'Edhi Line' to be launched soon for Karachiites tr ..

9 minutes ago

Burundian Ambassador in Russia Says Recent UN Repo ..

9 minutes ago

Police Fire Tear Gas at Anti-US Rally Participants ..

37 minutes ago

Russia Has Half as Many Military Satellites as Civ ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.