International delegation attends Parliamentary Elections 2019 as observers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) An international delegation is visiting the UAE to learn about the country’s experience in organising the 2019 Federal National Council (FNC) elections and implementing a state-of-the-art electronic voting system that has been in use since the first cycle of the elections.

The National Election Committee has organised the 2019 FNC Elections Visit Program that runs from October 4 to 6 and includes attendance of the main election day on October 5. As part of the programme, the Committee is hosting representatives of several international entities to observe the electoral process in the UAE.

The delegation comprises 24 members representing the Arab Parliament, the General Secretariat of the Arab League, the Election Commission of India, the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), Sharjah Children Parliament, and 13 countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt.

Welcoming the delegates, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, Member of NEC and Chairman of the Election Management Committee, said: "The visit program seeks to highlight the UAE’s success in organising parliamentary elections, and promote the exchange of knowledge and experience in adopting the highest international standards in the electoral process.

The electronic voting system, considered one of the most effective methods of voting worldwide, is a key area of focus."

He noted that NEC decided to divide the electoral process into three stages to ensure the participation of the highest possible number of voters. To enable members of the electoral college to exercise their right to vote regardless of their current location, voting abroad took place at UAE embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions in various countries over two days. Early voting ran for three days, while October 5 was designated as the main election day nationwide.

Lootah also thanked the members of the delegation and the organisations and countries they represented for their presence during the 2019 FNC elections.

NEC briefed the delegates on the processes followed on election day at the main polling station, located at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), on all stages of the electoral process.

In its capacity as the General Secretariat of NEC, the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs is working closely with the Election Management Committee to ensure the accuracy, transparency and integrity of the fourth cycle of elections.