International Development Bank To Take Part AIM Congress 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) International Development Bank (IDB) has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor in the Future Finance portfolio at the 14th AIM Congress, taking place from 7th to 9th April at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.
AIM Congress, supported by over 400 local and international partners, serves as a key platform for fostering collaboration, strengthening global financial cooperation, and showcasing the financial sector’s role in driving innovation and economic growth. The event highlights lucrative investment opportunities and facilitates meaningful connections between investors and decision-makers worldwide.
IDB’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing joint initiatives that enhance global investment landscapes. The event will provide a unique opportunity for engagement with top-tier investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and business executives, fostering knowledge exchange and promoting cutting-edge financial solutions that contribute to sustainable development goals and accelerate economic progress on a global scale.
Dr. Zead Khalaf, Chairman of the board of Directors of IDB, commented, “Our collaboration with AIM Congress 2025 aligns with our firm belief in the UAE’s pivotal role in fostering global economic cooperation. The UAE continues to lead efforts in unifying international initiatives to establish a more inclusive, sustainable, and globally integrated investment ecosystem.”
Building on its successful engagement in previous editions of AIM Congress, IDB will leverage its platform at the exhibition to introduce tailored financial solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Iraqi and Emirati enterprises. These bespoke financial products and services will support bilateral investment initiatives, drive successful business ventures, and cultivate long-term strategic partnerships.
Recent Stories
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
More Stories From Middle East
-
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Protection System6 minutes ago
-
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 20256 minutes ago
-
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement construction21 minutes ago
-
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’36 minutes ago
-
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water production efficiency2 hours ago
-
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake2 hours ago
-
China’s services trade rises 9.9% in first two months of 20252 hours ago
-
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future industries at TRENDS dialo ..3 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price up to US$78.43 pb3 hours ago
-
UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with Costa Rica, Mauritius come into force3 hours ago
-
Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 214 hours ago
-
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day5 hours ago