Open Menu

International Development Bank To Take Part AIM Congress 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2025 | 03:15 PM

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) International Development Bank (IDB) has announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor in the Future Finance portfolio at the 14th AIM Congress, taking place from 7th to 9th April at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

AIM Congress, supported by over 400 local and international partners, serves as a key platform for fostering collaboration, strengthening global financial cooperation, and showcasing the financial sector’s role in driving innovation and economic growth. The event highlights lucrative investment opportunities and facilitates meaningful connections between investors and decision-makers worldwide.

IDB’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing joint initiatives that enhance global investment landscapes. The event will provide a unique opportunity for engagement with top-tier investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and business executives, fostering knowledge exchange and promoting cutting-edge financial solutions that contribute to sustainable development goals and accelerate economic progress on a global scale.

Dr. Zead Khalaf, Chairman of the board of Directors of IDB, commented, “Our collaboration with AIM Congress 2025 aligns with our firm belief in the UAE’s pivotal role in fostering global economic cooperation. The UAE continues to lead efforts in unifying international initiatives to establish a more inclusive, sustainable, and globally integrated investment ecosystem.”

Building on its successful engagement in previous editions of AIM Congress, IDB will leverage its platform at the exhibition to introduce tailored financial solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of Iraqi and Emirati enterprises. These bespoke financial products and services will support bilateral investment initiatives, drive successful business ventures, and cultivate long-term strategic partnerships.

Related Topics

Exchange Business UAE Abu Dhabi Bank Progress Lead April Congress Gold Event From Industry

Recent Stories

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

6 minutes ago
 International Development Bank to take part AIM Co ..

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

6 minutes ago
 University study calls for incorporating recycled ..

University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..

21 minutes ago
 Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

36 minutes ago
 DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement ..

DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..

2 hours ago
 UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar aft ..

UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake

2 hours ago
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific res ..

Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..

3 hours ago
 Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day

Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day

5 hours ago
 Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025

7 hours ago
 El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts ..

El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East