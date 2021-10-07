UrduPoint.com

International Energy Forum Commends UAE For Net-Zero 2050 Pledge

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:15 PM

International Energy Forum commends UAE for Net-Zero 2050 Pledge

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Secretary General of the International Energy Forum, Joseph McMonigle, commended the United Arab Emirates on its pledge to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

The UAE announced that the country had adopted the goal to achieve climate neutrality by mid-century. The announcement was made during the Expo2020 ahead of the COP26 climate change conference due to be held in the UK next month.

"The IEF commends the leadership of the UAE for this ambitious goal, the first such announcement by a Gulf oil exporting nation," said McMonigle.

The announcement brings the UAE into line with several other nations that have pledged to become net-zero by mid-century, including the European Union, South Korea, Canada, and Chile.

Net-zero carbon means the amount of carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere is stable or falling. An economy can retain a small amount of fossil fuel use while contributing no CO2 overall, if it balances emissions by removing CO2 through initiatives such as carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration – part of every feasible pathway to 1.5 C assessed by the IPCC – and through tree planting.

"This highlights that there are multiple pathways that individual countries can take to reach their climate goal," McMonigle said.

Related Topics

Canada European Union UAE Oil United Kingdom South Korea Chile United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

25 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court permits parties to submit reply ..

Lahore High Court permits parties to submit reply till Oct 27 in PIC stent case

1 minute ago
 Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Leban ..

Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Polish Authorities Lead Country to Leave EU - EU P ..

Polish Authorities Lead Country to Leave EU - EU Parliament's Largest Party

1 minute ago
 US Airline Employment Remains 3.2% Below Pre-Pande ..

US Airline Employment Remains 3.2% Below Pre-Pandemic Level - Transportation Dep ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh University approves to award 21 PhD, 124 M P ..

Sindh University approves to award 21 PhD, 124 M Phil degrees

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.