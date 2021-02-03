International entities stress importance of raising awareness of different cultures, faiths, beliefs

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) and other international organisations in Geneva, the Holy See Mission to the UN in Geneva, the Permanent Advisor for the University for Peace Mission, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the World Council of Churches, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities and the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity stressed the importance of raising awareness of different cultures, faiths and beliefs and the promotion of tolerance and cultural diversity.

This announcement is part of a joint statement issued on the occasion of the first edition of the International Day of Human Fraternity, through a video calling for the promotion of peace and social stability, and the creation of a suitable environment for mutual understanding locally, regionally and globally.

The video also expressed concerns about actions calling for interfaith hate, which will hinder human fraternity and respect for differences.

The statement highlighted the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to Abu Dhabi on 4th February 2019, as the first Pope to visit the Arab Peninsula, where he met with His Eminence Dr.

Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. During the visit, both sides signed the Human Fraternity Document, which calls for global peace and coexistence.

The statement also pointed out that the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity was established on 19th August, 2020, comprising international religious leaders, scholars, intellectuals as its members, noting that the establishment of the Abrahamic House was among its first initiatives.

The joint statement added that on 21st December, 2020, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 4th February as the International Day of Human Fraternity, through an Emirati initiative.

The statement then described the resolution as a global response prioritising global solidarity to end divisions, stressing that ending discrimination is essential while underscoring the importance of interfaith dialogue to achieving this goal.