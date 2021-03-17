UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Equestrian Conference Highlights Latest Equine Trends

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

International Equestrian Conference highlights latest equine trends

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The 4th Dubai International Equestrian Conference will be held on Thursday (18th March) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, under the theme "Safe Equestrian Activities During A Pandemic".

The virtual event is organised by the Royal Equestrian Events Organising Company, will feature of a group of prominent equestrian figures and experts from UAE and abroad who will discuss a number of issues related to the equestrian industry on various topics, in conjunction with the activities of the Dubai International Horse Fair and the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

Speakers will present papers on "International equestrian races in light of the developments of COVID 19", "Equestrian races and their provisions in Islamic law", "Gulf women's participation in flat races", and "The impact of the Coronavirus on horses".

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Company Rashid March Event From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gunman Kills 2 People in Murder-Suicide in US Stat ..

4 minutes ago

Greenland's ice melted away at least once in last ..

4 minutes ago

Cybersecurity pioneers win mathematics Abel Prize

4 minutes ago

Spanish league president hopes fans can return aft ..

4 minutes ago

EU insists on course to vaccinate 70% of adults by ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson says he will have AztraZeneca jab, di ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.