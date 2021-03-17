International Equestrian Conference highlights latest equine trends

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The 4th Dubai International Equestrian Conference will be held on Thursday (18th March) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, under the theme "Safe Equestrian Activities During A Pandemic".

The virtual event is organised by the Royal Equestrian Events Organising Company, will feature of a group of prominent equestrian figures and experts from UAE and abroad who will discuss a number of issues related to the equestrian industry on various topics, in conjunction with the activities of the Dubai International Horse Fair and the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

Speakers will present papers on "International equestrian races in light of the developments of COVID 19", "Equestrian races and their provisions in Islamic law", "Gulf women's participation in flat races", and "The impact of the Coronavirus on horses".