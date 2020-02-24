UrduPoint.com
International Family Medicine Conference Opens Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 03:45 PM

International Family Medicine Conference opens today

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of DHA, today officially inaugurated the 7th edition of the International Family Medicine Conference, IFM, aimed at highlighting the latest developments, new research studies, innovations and technology advancements, particularly in the field of family medicine.

The speciality medical gathering for family physicians and practitioners, being held at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, has "Gateway to Excellence in Healthcare" as its theme.

The three-day premier healthcare event being held until 26th February, 2020, is expected to draw over 3,000 visitors and participants. While the conference presents a rich comprehensive agenda witnessing the presence of 50 speakers who will offer their insights on very important topics related to family medicine during 38 scientific sessions and two dedicated workshops, the premier speciality gathering will also host over 50 poster presentations, showcasing the latest research and studies on key topics related to family medicine.

During his keynote speech, Humaid Al Qutami said, "The IFM is considered a converging point to exchange knowledge and experiences, as well as to discuss the latest advancements in the field of family medicine and its related branches. The importance of family medicine as a distinct speciality comes out of its position as a primary healthcare department that all healthcare institutions depend on to enhance the diagnostics and practices for disease prevention. Therefore, family medicine is directly related to the primary healthcare systems, and is considered as a vital approach to health and well-being by the WHO.

"

Dr. Ibtesam Al Bastaki, Conference Chairperson, IFM 2020, said, "In its 7th edition, the IFM will specifically focus on all the latest healthcare updates related to innovation adoption and the introduction of new technology advances in Family Medicine. IFM aims to address all related healthcare topics within the field of Family Medicine and Primary Health Care, such as value-based healthcare outcomes, mental health and a key focus on chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension."

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the IFM and the Honorary President of the International Scientific Union of Family Medicine, said, "We are witnessing the start of the 7th edition of the conference, which will provide a scientific and medical platform that brings together doctors, experts, specialists and workers in the field of family medicine from the region and the world under one roof in order to discuss the challenges facing specialists in this field and the most prominent strategies to achieve a happier and more prosperous society."

The IFM is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and is supported by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, DHA, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences and the Saudi Society for Evidence-Based Healthcare. The IFM is sponsored by Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Abbott, Roche, Medtronic, MSD, Mundipharma, GSK, Sandoz, Lundbeck and Boehringer Ingelheim.

