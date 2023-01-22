International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dhannah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2023) Under the auspices of the Ruler's Representative Court - Al Dhafrah Region, the International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf will start on Monday.

Organised by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), the Championship will continue until January 27 at ADNOC stadiums in the city of Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra region.

Four Arab and Foreign sports clubs will participate in the tournament representing: The Deaf Club in Riyadh from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Deaf Club from the Arab Republic of Egypt, the TAWASUL Inclusion Association for the Deaf in Temara from the Kingdom of Morocco, the GSV Club Dusseldorf from the Republic of Germany, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination and Al Ain Club for People of Determination of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination in the UAE.

Nasser Mohamed Matar Al Mansoori, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, praised the support and sponsorship of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, for this championship and for all the events and activities that are held in the region.

He welcomed all the participating teams from brotherly and friendly countries, stressing the readiness and willingness of the Al Dhafra region to host various events and activities, especially those related to people of determination.

The Undersecretary of the Bureau thanked the organising committee for the tournament for its good preparation and arrangement, and all government agencies and sponsors who contributed to supporting the tournament and providing the necessary facilities for its success and distinction.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, ZHO’s Secretary General, stated that “This championship comes within the framework of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's strategy towards people of determination, which aims to empower them, employ their capabilities, mobilise their capabilities, and enhance their role in the comprehensive and sustainable development process witnessed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country in the cultural, social and sports fields.

The Secretary-General indicated that this tournament is part of a number of ZHO's initiatives for this year and in line with the Organisation's strategic plan to support and empower this category and contribute to strengthening the State's position globally by providing national teams with champions of people of determination who compete in international games and sports tournaments regionally and globally.

Al Humaidan highly praised the sponsorship of the Ruler's Representative Court - Al Dhafrah region and the support of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for this tournament.

The Organising Committee announced that the opening ceremony will start at twelve O’clock at noon with the wide participation of people of determination, institutions and community bodies in Al Dhafrah region.

It will be followed by the opening match between the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination and the Egyptian Deaf Club at 1:00 PM, followed by the match between Al Ain Club for People of Determination and the Deaf Club from the Kingdom of Morocco, at 2:00 PM.

The technical committee of the tournament held a coordination meeting with the participating teams, where the delegations were introduced to the technical and administrative regulations for the tournament, the timing of the start of each match and the emphasis on the main goals for which the tournament was held..

The proposals of the heads of delegations and the technical staffs were discussed, and their inquiries were answered, in addition to accrediting the players and making them aware of the organisational aspects of the tournament, especially with regard to the services provided to them, and adherence to the timing and launch of matches according to the approved tournament schedule.