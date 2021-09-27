International Government Communication Forum 2021 concludes with a call to speak Arabic with pride on global platforms

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) The 10th edition of the International Communication Forum (IGCF 2021) came to a successful close on Monday, with the participation of 79 experts from 11 countries who shared their ideas and vision on the evolving global communications landscape, in the event held at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Over the two-day forum organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the theme, 'Historic lessons, Future ambitions', more than 5700 visitors and attendees witnessed and participated in 31 events featuring 7 panel discussions, 5 inspirational talks, 7 training workshops, and 12 interactive programmes. The two-day forum’s programming agenda was designed to review government communication tools and mechanisms, analyse changes in public perceptions and shape the way forward in government communication efforts.

The forum marked a full decade as a prominent international event that brings together global thinkers, government officials and intellectuals as a common platform to determine the role of government communications in future development plans. The milestone edition focused on the past experiences of government communication, discussed its current realities and envisioned future mechanisms.

At the closing ceremony, Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, said: " We are truly overwhelmed by the strong turnout of support this year and thank everyone who has made this event successful. Surely, the seeds that we have planted here will bear the fruit of prosperity for the future. We thank our participants for presenting rich and diverse ideas and suggestions, which have enriched the forum’s activities and helped us formulate the this edition’s recommendations that will help our cultural and development projects."

In order to promote good governance and better future readiness, the 10th edition of IGCF put forth a list of recommendations presented by Al Suwaidi, targeting individuals, decision-makers, and institutions at the local and international levels, for the effective implementation of policies to benefit stakeholders and change public perceptions.

The eight-point recommendations list lays out the following: Develop academic curricula for schools and universities that integrate ethics and development practices and introduce critical thinking into them.

Introduce storytelling in government communication teams and departments.

Consolidate efforts to highlight the importance of the Arabic language through its usage across local and global platforms.

Introduce sociology, behavioural and data disciplines to government communication teams.

Educate community on the need to adopt cybersecurity practices as a lifestyle.

Develop government platforms to monitor rumours and dispell them.

Develop govermemt communication strategies based on data science and social behaviour analysis.

Develop a project to restructure goverment communication departments according to the needs and aspirations of future generations.

At the closing of the ceremony, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, and Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, awarded the forums speakers and participants. The forum’s partners and sponsors included Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI); Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Sharjah Media City (Shams); Expo Centre Sharjah; Sharjah Asset Management; Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Emirates Airlines; ENEX; Sky news Arabia; Emirates News Agency (WAM); Al Ittihad newspaper; Dar Al Khaleej; and Dubai Media Inc. were also awarded.

Since its inception in 2012, the IGCF has been successful in highlighting the importance of government communication in creating optimal communication channels between governments and communities, accordance with clear and transparent standards and professional rules. IGCF has made a series of significant accomplishments that have helped strengthen government communication in the UAE and the wider region.