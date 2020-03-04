International Government Communication Forum kicks off in Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The two-day International Government Communication Forum, IGCF, kicked off on Wednesday at the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the aim of reinforcing the growing importance of establishing responsible, transparent and innovation-driven communication channels between governments and citizens to ensure a highly participatory governance and drive sustainable development.

The organisers, International Government Communication Centre, IGCC, a subsidiary of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, bring together 64 leading global thinkers, top government officials, media influencers and communications and technology experts from across 16 nations to lead a robust forum agenda, featuring 57 diversified events and discussions.

The 15 main sessions, 10 keynote speeches, nine workshops, three brainstorming sessions and 20 specialised forums, which will be delivered at the ninth edition of the IGCF 2020, are based on four key pillars: Embedding a culture of engagement in government, technology as a community enabler, communication through culture, and holistic well-being.