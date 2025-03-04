International Holding Company signs MoU with Lunate to join Ghaf Benefits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment manager, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with International Holding Company (IHC), the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, to explore enrolling IHC and its portfolio companies in the Ghaf Benefits plan.

Ghaf Benefits, launched by Lunate, is an Alternative End-of-Service Beneackfits fund platform dedicated to enhancing workplace benefits in the United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a powerful tool for employees’ financial growth and security, while simplifying benefits management for employers. It empowers employers to channel their employees’ end-of-service gratuity into funds that are licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and regulated by both the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and SCA.

The funds, managed by Lunate, enable employees to receive potential investment returns upon the completion of their employment and aim to provide a financial foundation for their future.

Under the MoU, IHC, the most valuable holding company in the middle East and one of the world’s largest investment companies with over 1,200 subsidiaries across key sectors including technology, healthcare, financial services, and real estate, will explore extending Ghaf Benefits’ services to its employees and those within its portfolio companies.

Ghaf Benefits will offer a selection of six investment funds covering both conventional and Shariah-compliant investment options to align with individual risk-return preferences, covering capital protection, conservative, and balanced strategies.

Additionally, both employers and employees will have the ability in the future to supplement fixed contributions with additional voluntary contributions.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “At IHC, we are committed to adopting forward-thinking solutions that enhance employee well-being and financial security. Our collaboration with Lunate and the Ghaf Benefits platform aligns with our vision of fostering a workplace that prioritizes long-term financial empowerment for our people.

By exploring this initiative, we aim to provide our employees and portfolio companies with access to a structured and secure benefits framework that supports their financial goals while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in workplace innovation.”

Seif Fikry, Managing Partner at Lunate, commented, "We are pleased to enter into an MoU with IHC, a global investment leader. IHC’s intent to provide its employees with a rewarding solution to end-of-service benefits speaks to the strength of the Ghaf Benefits plan and to IHC’s commitment to a people-first culture. We are aligned in our vision to provide UAE-based employees with the flexibility they seek as they build a robust financial foundation for their future.”