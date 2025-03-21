- Home
International Humanitarian And Philanthropic Council Sponsors TV Broadcast On UAE’s Water Desalination Project In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) National television channels and digital platforms of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council have begun airing an informational film, produced by the UAE Aid Agency under the council’s sponsorship, highlighting the UAE’s humanitarian water desalination project in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
The initiative is part of an urgent humanitarian response to assist those affected by the recent conflict in the region.
The film showcases the UAE’s continuous and innovative efforts to ensure the availability of clean water as a fundamental resource for all individuals.
The project underscores how the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives are alleviating hardships for Gaza’s residents by ensuring easy access to clean water through advanced desalination methods and rapid distribution.
A total of six desalination plants have been established, producing two million gallons of water per day. Additionally, 160,000 litres are distributed daily via eight mobile tankers, benefiting one million people.
