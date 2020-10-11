International Humanitarian City, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies send more aid from Dubai to Sudan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Upon the approval of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, International Humanitarian City (IHC) chartered two aircrafts carrying aid to support those affected by the devastating floods in Sudan.

An Emirates Sky Cargo B777 bound for Khartoum left Dubai International Airport this morning Saturday 09:55 Dubai time, and a second aircraft will leave tomorrow Sunday 07:30 Dubai time. Both in total carrying approximately 100 metric tons of relief cargo, supplied by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Sudan is experiencing its worst flooding in decades, with authorities declaring a three-month state of emergency in early September. As of 4th October 2020, more than 860,000 people are affected by the floods, nearly 166,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, and more than 100 people have died. Soaring inflation is leading to massive increases in the cost of food. Coupled with extensive damage to food crops and livestock just before harvest season, millions of people are at risk of food shortages. Moreover, many water sources have been destroyed or contaminated – with stagnant water threatening to spread diseases. As the rainy season continues, the risk of further deterioration remains high.

Jagan Chapagain, IFRC Secretary General, said: "Sudan is the in midst of a major humanitarian emergency. Thousands of families are homeless, hundreds of thousands of lives have been devastated. About half of the affected population are children. This flight, with the support from the International Humanitarian City and the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid will provide emergency shelter and household items to support some 5,000 families who have lost their homes and livelihoods, as well as sanitation equipment to reduce the risk of waterborne diseases. The IFRC is committed to strengthening support to Sudanese people".

The IFRC is working closely with the Sudanese Red Crescent volunteers and staff who have been at the forefront of the humanitarian response, distributing food and emergency items, providing psychosocial support, assisting families to move to higher ground and supporting vector control efforts to avoid the spread of diseases after the floods.

Giuseppe Saba CEO of IHC said: "UAE is responding to Sudan emergencies through various generous channels. Dubai International Humanitarian City will continue to support its members committed in assisting populations affected by natural disasters and complex emergencies. We recently flown into Sudan and again we are flying for moving the aid made available by IFRC".