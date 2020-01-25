International Institute for Tolerance announces Jury for Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Institute for Tolerance today announced the names of the jury panel that will pick the winners of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, the first global initiative of its kind that seeks to promote the value of tolerance that the UAE holds dear

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) The International Institute for Tolerance today announced the Names of the jury panel that will pick the winners of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, the first global initiative of its kind that seeks to promote the value of tolerance that the UAE holds dear.

Ahmed Ismail Al Abbas, Director of the Department of Strategic and Economic Policies at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future chairs the panel. The six other members of the jury panel include Brigadier Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, Director-General of the Dubai Police Human Rights Department, Emirati scholar Dr Yousef Al Hassan Al Samreen, Dr Atta Hassan Abdul Rahim, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Communication at Al Qasimia University in Sharjah, Dr Iman Ahmed Mohamed, Dr Mohammad Ahmad Al Qurashi, Acting Head of Supreme Scholars Authority, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and Hamda Yousuf Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Modern education school.

Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, said: "The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award was instituted to celebrate the importance of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the world’s cultures and religions.

Through today’s transparent announcement of the Award’s jury members and their expertise, we seek to further consolidate its credentials for complying with best international standards and practices."

He noted that since its foundation, the UAE has gained a reputation for embodying tolerance in all spheres and sectors, thanks to the vision and directives of its prudent leadership. The country has prioritised tolerance in society and building a sustainable future based on mutual acceptance, respect and peaceful coexistence.

Following the announcement of the jury panel, members held their first meeting, where they discussed the work mechanisms for the upcoming stage that includes reviewing the list of nominations received from the Technical Advisory Committee to determine the ultimate winners of the Award. If any of the names nominated for the Award are considered not eligible or unworthy of the Award, the jury will refer the matter to the Board of Trustees, following which the board takes the final decision on admitting or rejecting their participation.

For further information on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award, please visit www.mbrtawards.ae.