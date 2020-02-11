UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Institute For Tolerance To Honour Winners Of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award On 19th February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

International Institute for Tolerance to honour winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award on 19th February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The International Institute for Tolerance, IIT, will honour the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award on 19th February.

The winners will be honoured during a ceremony held at the Dubai Opera, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The award, valued at AED5 million, celebrates global achievements in knowledge, innovation, culture and art that promote tolerance.

Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Award, stated that the award has helped reinforce the UAE’s leading position in the area of tolerance, by showcasing its pioneering experience to the world.

"The considerable demand witnessed by the award and the keenness of everyone leading tolerance initiatives, whether individuals or authorities, to participate highlight the international values of tolerance and the efforts to promote this value, as a tool for preventing violence and spreading compassion and fraternity," Al Mansouri said.

The award is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to launch humanitarian initiatives and provide international development and community services.

The initiatives currently registered have benefitted over 54 million people, through 1,400 programmes and projects carried out in 116 countries, and have supported and rescued more than 1.5 million families in 40 countries, helping 23 million beneficiaries to obtain medical treatment. They also provided basic education services for around 10 million children, facilitated the printing of 3.2 million books, and invested AED1 billion to promote innovation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Rashid February Billion Million

Recent Stories

Man beat by wife in wedding ceremony for third mar ..

2 minutes ago

France provided Euros 0.5mln for PPIB capacity bui ..

4 minutes ago

Senior diplomats visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce ..

4 minutes ago

Ijaz, Chatta elected PTBF President, Secretary

4 minutes ago

Rawat Hospital project needs more funds to complet ..

4 minutes ago

MPA for provision of sports facilities to youth

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.