International Labour Organisation Cancels March Meeting Due To Covid-19 Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:15 PM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The International Labour Organisation, ILO, announced on Thursday that its Governing Body meeting set to take place in March will no longer take place.

In a statement, the ILO said that the upcoming session, originally scheduled for 12th-26th March, "will not take place in light of the decisions taken by the Swiss authorities to counter the spread of COVID-19".

"This follows a risk assessment by the ILO and consultations with the relevant cantonal authorities in accordance with the directive issued by the Swiss Federal Council on 28th February," the statement added.

It noted that the risk assessment took into account the fact that about 500 people from over 70 countries participate in the Governing Body.

The Swiss Federal Council has banned any public or private event of more than 1,000 people until 15th March. It also requested organisers of events of less than 1,000 people, which includes the ILO GB meeting, to carry out a risk assessment to determine whether planned events should go ahead.

Governing Body business will be dealt with at its next sessions in May, June and November this year, the ILO explained.

