International media highlight arrival of Al Mansoori at Space Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The UAE was the subject of leading stories in the international media yesterday, after the arrival of Hazza Al Mansoori at the International Space Station, ISS.

In its report, entitled, "Emirati becomes first Arab to arrive at ISS," Agence France-Presse said that Hazza Al Mansoori made history by being the first Arab to reach the ISS, after launching from Kazakhstan.

Agence France-Presse also reported the details of the historic journey, noting that the spacecraft’s crew comprised three people, including Al Mansoori, who joined six other astronauts in the station.

In its report, entitled, "Hazza Al Mansoori, Emirati astronaut arrives at ISS," the BBC noted that Al Mansoori becomes the first Arab astronaut to visit the ISS, highlighting the smile on his face when he joined his colleagues in the station after a six-hour trip.

The BBC also pointed out that the UAE hopes that this historic moment will be a source of inspiration and encourage Emiratis to participate in an ambitious space programme, which aims to send a probe to Mars in 2021.

Reuters reported that 35-year old Al Mansoori will spend eight days at the ISS, becoming the first Arab to visit the scientific lab orbiting the Earth.

In its report, entitled, "The launch of a Russian spacecraft with a crew comprising an Emirati astronaut," Reuters pointed out that Al Mansoori is planning to perform a set of experiments, will broadcast a live feed from space, and will host an Emirati food night wearing the UAE’s traditional clothing.

France 24 covered the event and highlighted the joy felt around the UAE, from the start of the journey to the crew’s safe arrival at the ISS.

In its report, entitled, "The UAE celebrates first citizen astronaut," the news Channel noted the noisy celebrations that were heard around the UAE on Wednesday after the successful journey of Al Mansoori, a pilot who became a national hero.

The New York Times praised the UAE Space Programme, which plans to send the Hope Probe to Mars in 2021 and build settlements on the planet by 2071.

CNN stated that after months of hard training, Al Mansouri arrived at the ISS on a Russian "Soyuz MS 15" spacecraft.