International Media Investments acquires ownership of Al Ain news portal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) International Media Investments, IMI, has acquired ownership of Al Ain news portal website, as part of the company's continuous efforts to expand and diversify its content for global audiences.

Al Ain News, which has 1.3 million Facebook fans, more than 620,000 Instagram followers and 320,000 followers on Twitter, is available in several languages across audio, visual and digital media platforms.

The media platform covers local, Arab and international topics supported by reports, research and analysis. The site also provides special spaces for opinion articles prepared by leading writers and politicians.

According to a statement released by IMI, this new venture will see the portal benefit from the growth and development opportunities provided by International Media Investments, particularly its administrative and commercial expertise, distinguished media talents and advanced technical capabilities.

International Media Investments is an investment company which acquires digital assets, works to enhance their operational efficiency and invests in developing and expanding their reach.

Its important assets include The National in Abu Dhabi; The Vision, which provides a digital media platform for the younger generation; and it has a 50 per cent stake in Sky News Arabia, in a joint venture with Sky PLC, and a minority stake in Euronews.