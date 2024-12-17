Open Menu

International Migrants Vital Force In Global Labour Market: ILO

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 01:00 AM

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) International migrants continue to play a vital role in the global labour market, accounting for 4.7 percent of the labour force in 2022, according to the latest report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The ILO Global Estimates on International Migrant Workers, indicates that 167.7 million migrants were part of the labour force of their destination countries in 2022. Of these, 102.7 million were men and 64.9 million were women (rounded figures). This represents an increase of more 30 million since 2013, an increase that was mainly observed between 2013-2019.

The majority of migrants in the labour force were concentrated in high-income countries, which accounted for 68.4 percent of the total (114.7 million people), followed by 17.

4 percent (29.2 million) in upper-middle-income countries.

The majority of migrants in the labour force were concentrated in Northern, Southern, and Western Europe; Northern America; and the Arab States. The share of migrants in the labour force living in Northern, Southern, and Western Europe increased from 22.5 percent in 2013 to 23.3 percent in 2022. In contrast, the share of migrants in the labour force of Northern America and the Arab States experienced slight declines.

“Migrant workers are indispensable in addressing global labour shortages and contributing to economic growth,” said ILO Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo. “Ensuring their rights and access to decent work is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.”

Related Topics

Europe Ilo Women Market Moral From Share Million Arab Labour

Recent Stories

International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

2 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

32 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

47 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

1 hour ago
 19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

1 hour ago
 Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with ..

Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..

1 hour ago
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza ..

Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN

1 hour ago
 UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 ..

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report

1 hour ago
 PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in ..

PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

1 hour ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

1 hour ago
 Football: South African Premiership result

Football: South African Premiership result

1 hour ago
 Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: ..

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East