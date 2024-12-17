International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) International migrants continue to play a vital role in the global labour market, accounting for 4.7 percent of the labour force in 2022, according to the latest report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The ILO Global Estimates on International Migrant Workers, indicates that 167.7 million migrants were part of the labour force of their destination countries in 2022. Of these, 102.7 million were men and 64.9 million were women (rounded figures). This represents an increase of more 30 million since 2013, an increase that was mainly observed between 2013-2019.

The majority of migrants in the labour force were concentrated in high-income countries, which accounted for 68.4 percent of the total (114.7 million people), followed by 17.

4 percent (29.2 million) in upper-middle-income countries.

The majority of migrants in the labour force were concentrated in Northern, Southern, and Western Europe; Northern America; and the Arab States. The share of migrants in the labour force living in Northern, Southern, and Western Europe increased from 22.5 percent in 2013 to 23.3 percent in 2022. In contrast, the share of migrants in the labour force of Northern America and the Arab States experienced slight declines.

“Migrant workers are indispensable in addressing global labour shortages and contributing to economic growth,” said ILO Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo. “Ensuring their rights and access to decent work is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.”