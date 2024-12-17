International Migrants Vital Force In Global Labour Market: ILO
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 01:00 AM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) International migrants continue to play a vital role in the global labour market, accounting for 4.7 percent of the labour force in 2022, according to the latest report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
The ILO Global Estimates on International Migrant Workers, indicates that 167.7 million migrants were part of the labour force of their destination countries in 2022. Of these, 102.7 million were men and 64.9 million were women (rounded figures). This represents an increase of more 30 million since 2013, an increase that was mainly observed between 2013-2019.
The majority of migrants in the labour force were concentrated in high-income countries, which accounted for 68.4 percent of the total (114.7 million people), followed by 17.
4 percent (29.2 million) in upper-middle-income countries.
The majority of migrants in the labour force were concentrated in Northern, Southern, and Western Europe; Northern America; and the Arab States. The share of migrants in the labour force living in Northern, Southern, and Western Europe increased from 22.5 percent in 2013 to 23.3 percent in 2022. In contrast, the share of migrants in the labour force of Northern America and the Arab States experienced slight declines.
“Migrant workers are indispensable in addressing global labour shortages and contributing to economic growth,” said ILO Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo. “Ensuring their rights and access to decent work is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.”
Recent Stories
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Football: South African Premiership result
Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From Middle East
-
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO2 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues32 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing47 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras Al Khaimah1 hour ago
-
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report1 hour ago
-
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership with Ministry of Econom ..3 hours ago
-
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, adventure experiences3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber hosts workshop to encourage private sector to adopt CSR4 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE4 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Touq launches fifth season of World’s Coolest Winter Campaign4 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group4 hours ago
-
RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharjah effective 1 Jan 2 ..5 hours ago