GLASGOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The UAE has sought to protect the environment since its formation. Over the past three decades, the country has remarkably contributed to addressing climate change, becoming a leading global model due to the vision and directives of its leadership.

During the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow, the UK, several international officials have expressed to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) their appreciation for the UAE’s climate change efforts.

In their exclusive statements to WAM, they lauded the country’s pledges during the conference, most notably the "Leaders' Pledge for Nature," which encourages the international community to undertake the necessary steps to achieve sustainable development and work collectively to ensure the recovery of nature and biodiversity by 2030.

They also commended the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s announcement to expand its mangrove cover by raising the mangrove-planting target in its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement from 30 million to 100 million by 2030, among other initiatives carried out in collaboration between Federal and local authorities and the private sector.

This move consolidates the nation’s position as a global leader in nature-based climate change solutions.

"I congratulate the UAE for these achievements, most notably the launch of the agricultural innovation initiative during COP26 aimed at attracting investments in smart agricultural technologies and emphasising agricultural productivity to address climate change," said Ambassador Raychelle Awuor Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, noting that the UAE is cooperating with various African countries to implement this initiative.

Dr.

Ahmed Mohamed Mahina, First Under-Secretary of State for Research, Planning and Follow-up Authorities at the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, stressed that his country supports the UAE’s climate change efforts and endorsed the UAE's request to host COP28, adding that the UAE has announced its support for Egypt’s request to host COP27, underscoring the profound ties between the two countries.

He pointed out that the UAE is a pioneer in the field of sustainability, as it adopted the establishment of an environmentally friendly city, which is Masdar City, in which all types of renewable energy are used.

"The UAE is a leading country in the field of renewable energy, and we are happy cooperating in tackling climate change. There are promising prospects for cooperation with the UAE to benefit from its extensive expertise in renewable and solar energy," stressed Mohamed Benyahia, Secretary-General of the Department of the Environment at the Ministry of Energy, Mines and the Environment of Morocco.

Sara Moarif, Head of the Environment and Climate Change Unit at the International Energy Agency (IEA), highlighted her admiration for the sustainable projects carried out by the UAE, which have exceeded expectations over the past five years, and underscored the determination of the UAE to cooperate with other countries to address common challenges, through drafting relevant legislation and supporting innovation, which led to the diversification of energy sources.

Joseph McMonigle, Secretary-General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), said that the UAE aims to achieve a gradual transition to sustainable energy and utilise technology in the field of clean energy, amidst growing demand for fuel, noting the significant technological progress witnessed by the UAE in climate change solutions.