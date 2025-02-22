International Organization for Migration: 90% of homes in Gaza Strip have been destroyed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) GAZA, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) stated that around 90% of homes in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, leaving hundreds of thousands of people with nowhere to go.

The IOM made this statement on Friday following a visit to Gaza by its Director General, Amy Pope, and the Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, Muhannad Hadi.

The IOM emphasised that, in coordination with the United Nations and its humanitarian partners, it is intensifying efforts to enhance emergency shelter assistance.

According to the statement, since January 19, the IOM has dispatched aid covering shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene supplies and non-food items to support the population in Gaza.

The statement included remarks from the organisation's Director General, describing the scale of destruction in Gaza as staggering, according to Palestinian news & Information Agency (WAFA).

"Families in Gaza are returning home to nothing but rubble, enduring cold and rain with little to no shelter," stressed IOM in a post on X.