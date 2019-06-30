UrduPoint.com
International Parliament For Tolerance And Peace Concludes 3rd Session In Buenos Aires

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace concludes 3rd session in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace concluded its third session, headed by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Emilio Monzó, President of the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires.

During the session, Argentina was named chairman of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, while Austria was named vice president.

In his speech, Al Jarwan called upon the parliament to help prepare the Global Tolerance Charter, which will be unveiled during its next session in October, and thanked the government of Argentina for supporting the council.

He especially thanked Monzó for hosting the parliament’s third session, as well as officials from the Argentinian parliament that supported the session.

Al Jarwan also called upon the participants to spread the values of love and peace around the world, and encouraged the international community to play its role in maintaining and implementing the articles of international law, to ensure the safety of international commerce and maritime navigation.

