International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace supports Egyptian initiative to solve the Libyan crisis

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, IPTP, has called on all concerned parties, National Councils of Representatives and the international community to support the Egyptian Initiative to solve the Libyan crisis.

The call was made in a joint statement issued by the IPTP and Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP, following an emergency session on Wednesday to discuss ways of supporting the initiative. The session was attended by presidents of the GCTP and IPTP, and chairmen of IPTP committees, representing 70 parliaments.

The statement affirmed that the Initiative, which is backed by major international organisations and countries, aims to realise the national interest of the Libyan people by stopping the bloodshed and paving the road for restoring independence and prosperity for all Libyans.

The Initiative or the Cairo Declaration on Libya calls for an immediate ceasefire in Libya, respecting the unity, integrity and independence of the Libyan lands, withdrawal of all foreign fighters, and resumption of peace negotiations under the auspices of the UN for finding a comprehensive peaceful settlement of the crisis, based on the outcomes of the Berlin Summit.

The Initiative also calls for holding the UN-supervised elections for selecting candidates of the Presidential Council, supporting the Libyan national dialogue mechanisms and mobilising international assistance for local institutions.

The International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace is the legislative arm of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, which was created in 2017 with the aim of contributing to the promotion of a culture of tolerance among the peoples and nations of the world.