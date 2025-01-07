Open Menu

International Prize For Arabic Fiction Announces 2025 Longlist

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM

International Prize for Arabic Fiction announces 2025 longlist

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) has revealed the longlist of 16 novels in contention for the 2025 prize.

The longlist has been chosen from a total of 124 submissions by a panel of five judges chaired by Egyptian academic Mona Baker. Joining her on the panel are Moroccan academic and critic Said Bengrad, Emirati critic and academic Maryam Al Hashimi, Lebanese researcher and academic Bilal Orfali, and Finnish translator Sampsa Peltonen.

The selection includes three authors who have been previously longlisted by IPAF: Rashid al-Daif (2012, 2024), Sausan Jamil Hasan (2023) and Taissier Khalaf (2017), alongside one previously long- and shortlisted author, Azher Jirjees (2020, 2023 respectively).

The other twelve authors feature on the list for the first time: Aqeel Almusawi, Inam Bioud, Ahmed Fal Al Din, Jan Dost, Iman Humaydan, Hasan Kamal, Ahmed Al-Malawany, Mohamed Samir Nada, Nadia Najar, Haneen Al-Sayegh, Sumar Shihada and Ayman Ragab Taher.

Mona Baker, Chair of the 2025 judges, said that this year’s longlist is remarkable in its diversity of both theme and literary form.

Professor Yasir Suleiman, Chair of the board of Trustees, stated that the longlist continues the trend of recent years of exploring the past to comment on the present from multiple perspectives.

The International Prize for Arabic Fiction is an annual literary prize for novels in Arabic, which will award $50,000 to the winner. It is sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The six shortlisted titles will be chosen by the judges and announced on Wednesday, 19th February 2025, at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, Egypt.

The winner of the prize will be announced on Thursday, 24th April 2025, in Abu Dhabi.

This year, IPAF will launch its inaugural editing workshop, which aims to develop the skills of professionals in the Arab publishing world and encourage excellence in the industry. It will take place from 18th to 22nd January in Jordan, at the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation.

Related Topics

World Egypt Abu Dhabi Rashid January February April 2017 2020 From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

20 minutes ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

1 hour ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

1 hour ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

2 hours ago
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

3 hours ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East