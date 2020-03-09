UrduPoint.com
International Prize For Arabic Fiction Cancels Its 2020 Awards Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

International Prize for Arabic Fiction cancels its 2020 awards ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) The International Prize for Arabic Fiction has cancelled its 2020 awards ceremony, which was due to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday 14 April, for the preservation of public health.

According to the organisers, the decision to take this precautionary measure stems from international recommendations. Further details about the prize process will be announced in due course through the website and in coordination with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

